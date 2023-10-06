Arrest made after man found shot to death in South Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made months after a man was found shot to death in Apopka, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Arthur Austin, 18, was arrested Friday in the Jan. 30 shooting that killed 36-year-old Travis Rashard Grubbs.

Grubbs was found dead in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Austin faces a first-degree murder charge.

