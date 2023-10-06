87º
Arrest made after man found shot to death in South Apopka

Joseph Arthur Austin, 18, faces 1st-degree murder charge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Joseph Arthur Austin (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made months after a man was found shot to death in Apopka, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Arthur Austin, 18, was arrested Friday in the Jan. 30 shooting that killed 36-year-old Travis Rashard Grubbs.

Grubbs was found dead in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Austin faces a first-degree murder charge.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

