VIDEO: Man body-slammed after breaking into Florida jail

TAVARES, Fla. – A 41-year-old man faces charges on allegations of breaking into a Florida jail.

Sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday night to the Lake County Detention Center after the man, described by authorities as homeless, forced his way into the jail.

According to an incident report, the man entered the public lobby of the jail and could be seen on security cameras acting as though he was trying to hide from someone. He then moved a metal detector and climbed through a small opening leading into the jail’s X-ray machine in order to bypass a secured door, the report stated. The man knocked over and damaged computer monitors before entering another lobby that is not open to the public, officials said.

Video shows the man charge at detention officers before he is tackled by one of them. The man continued resisting until he was Tased and secured, officials said.

Deputies were called to the jail to arrest the man and located a meth pipe in his pocket, the incident report stated.

Due to his behavior, he was taken to AdventHealth Waterman for evaluation, officials said.

The man, whom ClickOrlando.com is not naming due to his unknown mental status, faces charges of burglarizing an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer and introduction of contraband into a secured facility. He’s being held on a $27,000 bond.

