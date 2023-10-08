71º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies after being shot in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies found the victim in the 4000 block of North Goldenrod Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies said they responded to the 4000 block of North Goldenrod Road around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Deputies said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other details were released.

This investigation active and ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email