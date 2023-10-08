Man dies after being shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.
Deputies said they responded to the 4000 block of North Goldenrod Road around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
According to a news release, when deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
Deputies said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
No other details were released.
This investigation active and ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
