Volusia deputies catch ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Deltona shooting investigation

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has caught a suspect it was after in connection to a shooting reported Sunday morning in Deltona.

Joseph McDonald, who deputies identified as this suspect, was to be considered “armed and dangerous” in the search, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

The shooting referenced in the post occurred in the area of Courtland Boulevard and Glenridge Terrace, deputies said.

The post was made around 30 minutes before being updated to share the news of McDonald’s detainment.

No other details were shared.

*UPDATE:* Suspect is in custody. Thank you to all who called in. We could not have made this happen so quickly without your help!



The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Additional details will be provided in a future update. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

