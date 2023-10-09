79º
Video shows Orange County deputies fatally shoot man who fired at them

Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, 45, pulls gun and shoots at deputies, video shows

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Body camera video shows Orange County deputies open fire on man who shot at them (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released Monday shows Orange County deputies fatally shoot a man who opened fire at them.

The shooting happened on Sept. 24 in the 5500 block of Suncreek Court.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as 45-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, was shooting a gun in the backyard of a home and later was standing in a street pointing a gun at a passing motorist, who was determined to be his roommate. Witnesses in the area called 911 to report each of the incidents.

The body camera video shows deputies negotiating with Ramirez-Rivera to come out.

The deputies eventually went into the backyard to try to “subdue him,” using a taser and non-lethal bean bag rounds, according to sheriff’s officials.

As deputies entered the backyard, Ramirez-Rivera is seen pulling a gun from his waistband, pointing it toward his head and then shooting toward the deputies multiple times, officials said.

Four deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation and turn its findings over to the state attorney’s office before an internal review can be performed at the sheriff’s office.

[WARNING: Video below is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.]

