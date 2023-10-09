‘We really need to come together,’ Pine Hills leader decries latest fatal shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The suspect in a deadly shooting in Orange County will stay behind bars.

Deputies said Nathaniel Thomas, 20, shot 41-year-old Natasha Flucker.

Deputies said Flucker died at the hospital after an apparent gunshot wound. Orange County investigators say Flucker was shot Saturday night near North Lane and Pine Hills Road.

Tanya Flucker said her niece was a mother of 5 children. and that her family is devastated.

“Tasha was a good person. She was funny, she was a character, my niece was real good people,” said Tanya Flucker. “Can you imagine how they’re feeling? They don’t have a mom anymore and it’s not fair.”

Thomas didn’t say much as he faced a judge Monday. Orange County deputies picked him up on a warrant for first-degree felony murder.

“Justice has been served and I thank God for that,” said Flucker.

The victim’s aunt said Flucker was shot after a fight with a woman near a Pine Hills bus stop. At this time, deputies aren’t answering direct questions about that fight, only saying Thomas is the shooting suspect and the only suspect at this time.

There is a call to action to put the guns down by the victim’s family and community leaders.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall said the victim and her family attended his church at God is Able Outreach in Orlando. He said the violence needs to stop.

“Somebody putting these guns in these kids’ hands and we really need to come together and do something,” said Pastor Stovelleo Stovall. “We need to do something about this.”

Thomas remains in custody on no bond.

A judge ordered Thomas not to have any contact with any witnesses or the victim’s family members. He also can’t possess any guns.

