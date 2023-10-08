70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man faces murder charge after woman fatally shot in Pine Hills, deputies say

Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas, 20, faces 1st-degree murder charge

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting
Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas, 20 (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man booked into jail Sunday morning is accused of fatally shooting a woman in Pine Hills late Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas, 20, was arrested via warrant in the death of Natasha Denise Flucker, 41, who was located shot as deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Lane and Pine Hills Road, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Flucker was taken to a hospital where she later died, deputies said.

Thomas faces a charge of first-degree murder in Flucker’s death and is being held on no bond amount, records show.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details have been shared at the time of this report.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email