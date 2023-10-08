Man faces murder charge after woman fatally shot in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man booked into jail Sunday morning is accused of fatally shooting a woman in Pine Hills late Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas, 20, was arrested via warrant in the death of Natasha Denise Flucker, 41, who was located shot as deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of North Lane and Pine Hills Road, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Flucker was taken to a hospital where she later died, deputies said.

Thomas faces a charge of first-degree murder in Flucker’s death and is being held on no bond amount, records show.

No other details have been shared at the time of this report.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

