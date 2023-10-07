Accused robber arrested following search in Orlando officer-involved shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Orlando last month, according to the police department on Friday.

In a release, police said they were flagged down by a victim of an armed robbery around 11 p.m. on Sept. 26.

While searching for the accused robber, police found an armed man in the area of Conley Street and Short Avenue, the release states.

Investigators said that this encounter ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Friday, police announced that 36-year-old Carlos Rosas had been identified as the suspect in the robbery, and he was taken into custody.

Rosas faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed robbery.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No additional information has been provided.

