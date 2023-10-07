Man accused of punching, carjacking woman who was pumping gas in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A woman was punched and carjacked Wednesday while pumping gas in Apopka, according to the police department.

The carjacking happened around 7 p.m. at a Mobil gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail.

Morning Leveille, a witness to the carjacking, told News 6 that the woman’s purse was taken — along with her keys, money and other personal belongings.

“I’m thinking, ‘Did I really just see this happen? Like, was that real?” Leveille said. “...I turn around, and I’m like, ‘Ma’am, are you OK?’ and she was like, ‘No, I just got carjacked!’”

Leveille added that while the woman was “dumbfounded” at the carjacking, she was fortunate that the thief wasn’t armed.

The Apopka Police Department said the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew David McClellan, was taken into custody in Daytona Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit, McClellan — a North Carolina man — was found along Main Street lying in the driver seat of the stolen car.

McClellan faces charges of robbery/carjacking without firearm or weapon, battery causing bodily harm and vehicle theft/grand theft of a motor vehicle.

