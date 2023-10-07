78º
Man accused of punching, carjacking woman who was pumping gas in Apopka

Andrew McClellan, 31, faces charges of carjacking and battery

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Treasure Roberts, Reporter

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Andrew McClellan, 31 (Volusia County Jail)

APOPKA, Fla. – A woman was punched and carjacked Wednesday while pumping gas in Apopka, according to the police department.

The carjacking happened around 7 p.m. at a Mobil gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail.

Morning Leveille, a witness to the carjacking, told News 6 that the woman’s purse was taken — along with her keys, money and other personal belongings.

“I’m thinking, ‘Did I really just see this happen? Like, was that real?” Leveille said. “...I turn around, and I’m like, ‘Ma’am, are you OK?’ and she was like, ‘No, I just got carjacked!’”

Leveille added that while the woman was “dumbfounded” at the carjacking, she was fortunate that the thief wasn’t armed.

The Apopka Police Department said the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew David McClellan, was taken into custody in Daytona Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit, McClellan — a North Carolina man — was found along Main Street lying in the driver seat of the stolen car.

McClellan faces charges of robbery/carjacking without firearm or weapon, battery causing bodily harm and vehicle theft/grand theft of a motor vehicle.

