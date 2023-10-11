Your Florida Daily: Florida traffic stop reveals mass murder plot; severe weather risk

In Pasco County, deputies say a man killed his parents before taking his own life.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bodies of a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were discovered at a home in Wesley Chapel on Monday.

“Neighbors had already told us that the house appeared to be flooded that water was coming out from the garage and doors and that’s what deputies say when they arrived,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

“Deputies made entry -- they had to make entry through the window because they couldn’t get through the door.”

He said the couple was found stabbed to death in their living room.

“It also appears they were there for several days.”