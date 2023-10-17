Jurors watch interrogation video during murder trial of David Tronnes, man accused of strangling wife

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jurors heard the hourslong interrogation of David Tronnes by Orlando police during his murder trial.

Tronnes is accused of beating and strangling his wife, Shanti Cooper, at their Delaney Park home in April 2018.

Investigators said the couple was renovating their home and Tronnes called 911, claiming he found his wife’s body floating in the bathtub.

During the interrogation video Tuesday, Tronnes said he was out walking his dogs and during yard work before he found his wife dead in the bathtub. Detectives said the story doesn’t add up and they believed Tronnes strangled and beat his wife. But during cross-examination, lawyers for Tronnes questioned the evidence.

David Tronnes and Shanti Cooper-Tronnes

“I can appreciate the idea of putting these pieces together but isn’t this a bit of a stretch from basic circumstantial evidence,” his lawyer said.

Testimony is set to resume Wednesday.

Orange County Judge Jenifer Harris said she expects the trial could wrap up sometime this coming week.

Defense attorneys still have to call their witnesses. It’s not known whether Tronnes himself will take the stand.

Tronnes is charged with first-degree murder.

