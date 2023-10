BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they responded near Aurora Road and Cypress Avenue area around 2:46 p.m. following reports of the crash.

Police response to scene of the crash (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Upon arrival, they found a female pedestrian dead at the scene, the police department announced.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

