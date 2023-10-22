Orlando dancer who lost both legs is back in the ballroom on new prosthetics

ORLANDO, Fla. – A local professional dancer who lost both of his legs last year after contracting an infection is now back on the dance floor doing what he loves.

We’ve been sharing Rafael Castellano’s story with you since last September.

Rafael Castellano told us Sunday he’s all smiles and says he’s grateful.

“I had a vision that I’m going to do all the things that I wanted to do and it’s just been so rewarding,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve been dancing on my prosthetics so it’s really exciting.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The competitive ballroom dancer is back on his feet and back on the dance floor after battling a meningitis infection last year, causing his legs to be amputated.

Now, his road to recovery has led him back to his passion.

“I’ve been dancing since the age of 5 and to have lost my leg about a year ago, it was a hard thing to do, I’m not going to lie. There were moments where I just wanted to give up, but I knew in my heart would be here one day,” Castellano said.

Castellano practiced over the weekend for a dance music video soon to be released on social media. He learned the moves in just two days from director and choreographer Michael McCrary.

“We are doing a dance music video retelling of ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ from ‘Dirty Dancing’,” McCrary said. “It’s hard not to hold back tears when you’re in the rehearsal process because it really is truly an incredible testimony and an incredible thing to see.”

It’s personal for McCrary, who said he suffered a leg infection back in college.

“I was able to keep it and doctors were able to find a way to get it out of my system,” McCrary said.

Castellano said he’s been staying positive and has a message for others.

“Not to let fear get in the way,” he said. “Life is going to throw many things at you, and it’s your choice to decide how you want to react to it.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: