Were you born in Florida? You might have a better chance of becoming famous

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

1962: Actor Wesley Snipes, known for roles in movies like "White Men Can't Jump" and the "Blade" film franchise, is born in Orlando, Florida. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Florida has been host to plenty of celebrities in the past, but a recent study shows that many famous people were actually born in the Sunshine State.

According to TicketSource, Florida ranked as No. 7 on the list of states that produced the United States’ biggest stars, including actors, singers, athletes and comedians.

The study says that out of over 113,000 stars analyzed in the research, around 4,700 were born in Florida.

California managed to take the top spot, producing more actors, singers and rappers than any of the other states.

At No. 3, Texas produced the most athletes, and New York had the greatest number of comedians.

The full ranking for the top 10 states is as follows:

RankStateActors/
Actresses		Singers/
Rappers		AthletesComediansTotal No.
of Stars
1California6,1772,6723,47047412,793
2New York4,6842,3814,12953711,731
3Texas1,3461,1255,791378,299
4Pennsylvania1,1106084,697596,474
5Illinois1,4748653,1642175,720
6Ohio7844314,075695,359
7Florida6585173,500264,701
8Michigan5596272,790254,001
9New Jersey9105372,349583,854
10Massachusetts8053462,528773,756

