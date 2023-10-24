Were you born in Florida? You might have a better chance of becoming famous

1962: Actor Wesley Snipes, known for roles in movies like "White Men Can't Jump" and the "Blade" film franchise, is born in Orlando, Florida.

Florida has been host to plenty of celebrities in the past, but a recent study shows that many famous people were actually born in the Sunshine State.

According to TicketSource, Florida ranked as No. 7 on the list of states that produced the United States’ biggest stars, including actors, singers, athletes and comedians.

The study says that out of over 113,000 stars analyzed in the research, around 4,700 were born in Florida.

California managed to take the top spot, producing more actors, singers and rappers than any of the other states.

At No. 3, Texas produced the most athletes, and New York had the greatest number of comedians.

The full ranking for the top 10 states is as follows:

Rank State Actors/

Actresses Singers/

Rappers Athletes Comedians Total No.

of Stars 1 California 6,177 2,672 3,470 474 12,793 2 New York 4,684 2,381 4,129 537 11,731 3 Texas 1,346 1,125 5,791 37 8,299 4 Pennsylvania 1,110 608 4,697 59 6,474 5 Illinois 1,474 865 3,164 217 5,720 6 Ohio 784 431 4,075 69 5,359 7 Florida 658 517 3,500 26 4,701 8 Michigan 559 627 2,790 25 4,001 9 New Jersey 910 537 2,349 58 3,854 10 Massachusetts 805 346 2,528 77 3,756

