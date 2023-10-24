Were you born in Florida? You might have a better chance of becoming famous

Florida has been host to plenty of celebrities in the past, but a recent study shows that many famous people were actually born in the Sunshine State.
According to TicketSource, Florida ranked as No. 7 on the list of states that produced the United States’ biggest stars, including actors, singers, athletes and comedians.
The study says that out of over 113,000 stars analyzed in the research, around 4,700 were born in Florida.
California managed to take the top spot, producing more actors, singers and rappers than any of the other states.
At No. 3, Texas produced the most athletes, and New York had the greatest number of comedians.
The full ranking for the top 10 states is as follows:
|Rank
|State
|Actors/
Actresses
|Singers/
Rappers
|Athletes
|Comedians
|Total No.
of Stars
|1
|California
|6,177
|2,672
|3,470
|474
|12,793
|2
|New York
|4,684
|2,381
|4,129
|537
|11,731
|3
|Texas
|1,346
|1,125
|5,791
|37
|8,299
|4
|Pennsylvania
|1,110
|608
|4,697
|59
|6,474
|5
|Illinois
|1,474
|865
|3,164
|217
|5,720
|6
|Ohio
|784
|431
|4,075
|69
|5,359
|7
|Florida
|658
|517
|3,500
|26
|4,701
|8
|Michigan
|559
|627
|2,790
|25
|4,001
|9
|New Jersey
|910
|537
|2,349
|58
|3,854
|10
|Massachusetts
|805
|346
|2,528
|77
|3,756
