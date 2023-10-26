Orlando neighborhood’s homeowners’ association fees could balloon nearly 300%

ORLANDO, Fla. – People who live in a popular Orlando neighborhood are screaming foul about a possible increase in their homeowners’ association fees.

Some Baldwin Park residents say their proposed monthly association fees are increasing to more than $1,000 per month.

Baldwin Park was built in 2003 and has become very popular over the years, but neighbors say this proposal is too much.

A group of neighbors have even hired an attorney trying to force the board of directors and the management company to open the books.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Dennis James, 80, has lived in his Baldwin Park townhome for 12 years but says the latest proposed increase to his homeowners’ association fees gave him sticker shock.

“It was kinda like what the — huh?” James said. “I was moving. I was saying I’m out of here.”

James and his neighbors all live in what’s known as the Issa 28 townhomes. They are the larger townhomes and there are 62 Issa 28′s across Baldwin Park.

James’ townhome is a 3 bedroom, 2-and-a-half bath that’s just over 2,600 square feet.

Find more reports from News 6 Investigators on YouTube:

In 2022, he and his neighbors paid $424 a month.

This year they paid $758 a month.

Next year the proposal is $1222.42 per month, nearly a 300% increase in two years.

“I do believe there will be people who will be selling, once they start seeing it,” James said.

Word is already going around. Signs have been posted on mailboxes in the community with the headline, “Another increase!!??”

“Our townhome monthly fees would be higher than any other townhome in our area by $500-$800 per month, the sign states.

“I think the $1,200 a month is too much for what we get,” James said.

The monthly fees go towards the roof, painting, and landscaping, according to neighbors. They also have a $400 semi-annual fee, they say.

The proposed increase is also blowing up on social media.

“Insanity. Baldwin Park is gorgeous, but this is not the Palisades of Beverly Hills,” one commenter posted.

News 6 asked if there was any law that governs how much HOAs can increase their fees in Florida.

“That’s a bit of a yes and no question in Florida,” attorney Jim Byrd said.

To get results for themselves, the 62 homeowners in the Issa 28′s have retained attorney Jim Byrd to get the board of directors and Sentry Management to open the books.

Florida condo association laws have specific caps on fees per year, but HOA law is not as black and white, Byrd says.

“There are certain legal principles that come into play and that govern the actions of the board of directors in relation to its responsibility to the owners,” Byrd said.

Byrd believes something can be done.

“Certainly, there are options available, we believe, to the board of directors that would create better protection for long-term property values, but also would address this short-term cash deficiency, that I believe the association is facing,” Byrd said.

The president of Sentry Management told News 6 by phone the cost of everything has gone up including insurance, and that’s behind the increases, but he declined an interview.

The residential owner’s association budget adoption meeting was scheduled for last Tuesday, but the meeting has been postponed until next Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

We will let you know if it passes.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: