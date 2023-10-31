84º
Clermont 14-year-olds arrested after series of local burglaries

Both teens face charges of armed burglary and theft

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Clermont teens were arrested on Tuesday after a series of local burglaries, according to the police department.

Police said that early Tuesday morning, law enforcement agents reported to an armed burglary within the city.

Following a search, two teens — both 14 years old — were found and taken into custody without incident, police explained in a release.

Investigators said that they discovered at least two businesses and one home had been burglarized.

As a result, the two teens face charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possessing burglary tools, residential burglary and two counts of armed burglary.

No additional details were provided about the burglaries.

