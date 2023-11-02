Orlando teens arrested, accused of stealing pistol in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – Four teenage boys arrested in Clermont early Wednesday are accused of stealing a pistol out of a woman’s car.

Officers were called before 1 a.m. to The Grove at Clermont, where a woman reported seeing multiple people going through her vehicle, which she had left unlocked.

Police said surveillance video gave them a look at the people who rummaged through the car and the vehicle they were traveling in, which was then located at a nearby Circle K.

The vehicle was parked at a pump, with one person standing by it as three others were in the store, records show. Officers said the person at the pump ran as they approached, but did not get far. Police said they detained the other three outside the store.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Of the four arrested, two are 17 years old and two are 15, police said. The boy who ran was identified as a 17-year-old from Orlando, with one of the 15-year-olds being identified as from Orlando as well. The other 17-year-old was found carrying a backpack with the stolen gun inside, investigators said.

All four face a charge of vehicle burglary, police said. The boy who had the backpack was also charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

News 6 is not naming or showing the teens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: