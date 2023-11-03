Survey: Here’s how safe Orange County residents think they are

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new public survey tool is bearing fruit for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and there’s a chance you may have already participated.

The surveys, conducted by Zencity on behalf of the sheriff’s office, will be used to quickly gather feedback and identify concerns that residents may have when it comes to many things law enforcement, such as people’s perception of it and where more could be needed.

“I believe this community supports law enforcement and is grateful for the work we do to keep our residents and visitors safe,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. “This endeavor will not shift our focus from reducing crime and putting dangerous criminals behind bars. But it will enhance our ability to be more responsive to any issues or concerns that arise.”

Since September, the anonymous surveys have been offered to Orange County residents on existing ad networks, returning results from more than 1,600 respondents. The September report marks the completion of the first round, with more surveys set to appear on locals’ mobile devices, largely through social media and news websites.

Orange County residents were asked the following questions, among others:

When it comes to the threat of crime, how safe do you feel in your neighborhood?

How willing would you be to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office if you were a victim of crime or were worried about something?

What is the No. 1 issue or problem on your block or in your neighborhood that you would like the police to deal with?

In the September report, 62% of respondents indicated they felt mostly or completely safe in Orange County. Eighty-two percent stated they would be willing to contact the sheriff’s office if they were ever the victim of a crime or had other concerns.

As far as respondents’ No. 1 issue, it seems to be streets and traffic, noted as the primary issue for each area throughout the county. Eighty percent of respondents said they had not been the victim of any sort of crime within the six months prior.

Here are some other figures in the report:

Top three concerns (by responses)

Streets and traffic - 249 Reckless driving - 191 Traffic enforcement - 31 Streets and traffic - 14 Parking enforcement - 9 Pedestrian safety - 4 Theft, burglary and break-ins - 153 (sic) Property theft and burglaries - 74 Vehicle theft and carjacking - 42 Robbery and muggings - 30 Shoplifting - 3 Package theft - 2 Violence - 120 Shootings and gun violence - 97 Violence - 17 Domestic violence - 4 Sexual assault - 2

Read further in the embedded report below.

