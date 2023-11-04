Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – Someone in Central Florida won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, matching five numbers with a ticket bought in Maitland to score a $1 million prize.

The ticket was sold in the 7-Eleven at 481 N Orlando Drive, less than a mile north of Lake Lily.

Friday’s winning numbers were 15, 32, 38, 47 and 65 with Mega Ball 12 and a 4x Megaplier.

Though the million-dollar Maitland prize was the only second-tier prize won in Friday’s drawing, it was still the highest. An estimated $181 million jackpot left unwon was allowed to keep growing.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Mega Millions® drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24. Mega Millions

