Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Ocala mobile home park

OCALA, Fla. – A man was found dead and a woman injured following a shooting in Ocala on Thursday evening, according to the police department.

Police said officers responded to the Wagon Wheel mobile home park around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a “domestic shooting.”

Upon arrival at one of the homes, police found the dead man inside, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 352-369-7000.

