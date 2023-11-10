71º
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Ocala mobile home park

Shooting happened at 1612 NE 25th Ave.

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Ocala, Marion County, Death Investigation
Police lights at a crime scene. (WDIV)

OCALA, Fla. – A man was found dead and a woman injured following a shooting in Ocala on Thursday evening, according to the police department.

Police said officers responded to the Wagon Wheel mobile home park around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a “domestic shooting.”

Upon arrival at one of the homes, police found the dead man inside, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 352-369-7000.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

