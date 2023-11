OCALA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck in Ocala on Friday evening by a pickup truck that was pulling a boat, according to the police department.

Police said they responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 900 block of North Pine Avenue following the crash.

In a release, police added that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

