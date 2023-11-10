71º
Local News

Ocoee police warn residents to stay away amid shooting investigation

Shooting happened at Clarke Road and Silver Star Road

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Ocoee police (generic)

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police announced that they were investigating a shooting on Thursday night.

Around 10:33 p.m., police said that the shooting happened at Clarke Road and Silver Star Road.

Due to the investigation, police urged residents to avoid the area if possible.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

