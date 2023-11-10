Ocoee police warn residents to stay away amid shooting investigation

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police announced that they were investigating a shooting on Thursday night.

Around 10:33 p.m., police said that the shooting happened at Clarke Road and Silver Star Road.

Due to the investigation, police urged residents to avoid the area if possible.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Ocoee Police Department is currently working a shooting investigation at Clarke Road and Silver Star Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Additional updates as information become available. pic.twitter.com/JzqbUTPoai — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) November 10, 2023

