FCC OKs new phone company rules to help domestic violence survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Domestic violence survivors will get help from cell phone companies under new rules the federal government approved Wednesday.

The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved the new rules, part of the Safe Connections Act, which President Biden signed into law in 2022.

The rules require cell phone companies to remove a person from family billing plans within two days of requesting it. They also require companies to offer low-cost emergency phone replacements for victims, and require the cloaking of call and text logs to domestic violence shelters and hotlines.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, financial abuse exists in 98% of relationships where there is domestic violence. Cell phones are often used as tools of control and manipulation by abusers.

The group says a new phone and wireless plan can represent a first step forward for domestic violence survivors.

If you need help getting out of an abusive situation, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or text “START” to 88788. You can also go to the hotline website and chat with a representative.

You can also find domestic violence shelters in almost every Central Florida county:

BREVARD

Serene Harbor: 321-726-8282

Salvation Army Domestic Violence Program: 321-631-2764

FLAGLER

Family Life Center: 386-437-3505

LAKE

Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties: 352-753-5800

ORANGE

Harbor House of Central Florida: 407-886-2856

OSCEOLA

Help Now of Osceola: 407-847-8562

POLK

Peace River Center: 863-386-1167

SEMINOLE

SafeHouse of Seminole County: 407-330-3933

SUMTER

Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties: 352-753-5800

VOLUSIA

Beacon Center: 386-257-2297

