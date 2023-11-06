Central Florida domestic violence shelter raises money for children’s programs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Harbor House of Central Florida held its 6th annual Handbags for Hope fundraiser on Sunday.

Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel said that in years past, the Handbags for Hope event has raised $20,000 to $25,000 for Harbor House’s children’s programs. Those who bought tickets were able to shop from dozens of handbags either through a silent auction, a raffle or off of the grab-and-go racks.

“In our emergency shelter, we have about 500 children that live with us every year,” Sperzel said. “The money that’s raised here goes toward making sure that we have all the different snacks that we need for the kids, any type of STEM activities that we’ll have the kids do, building robots or making slime, all those different things.”

Sperzel said making sure they have programs available for children at the domestic violence shelter is critical to their well-being.

“We really want to help in that short amount of time — which is 12 weeks — have the kids feel safe, have them feel like they can be kids and also let them know that there’s something besides what they’ve seen at home and help start to break that cycle of domestic violence,” Sperzel said.

Theresa Grodi-Kennon said she’s been a long-time supporter for Harbor House but adds this is her first time attending Handbags for Hope. As a therapist herself, this cause is close to her heart.

“I love working with women and children that have come from battered or abused homes and helping them find their voice, find safety,” Grodi-Kennon said. “And I think the pursing is a great way to bring women together as a team to help other women.”

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day at 800-799-7233.

Harbor House of Central Florida offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline, reachable at 407-886-2856.

