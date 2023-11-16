Flooding concerns heighten for homes along the St. Johns River

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A river flood warning is in effect for small areas in Lake and Volusia counties along the St. Johns River as heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Central Florida over the coming days.

Residents in these areas are all-too-familiar with flooding.

A woman who manages Parramore’s Fish Camp and Family Resort in Astor said that heavy rain on any given day can cause boat docks like the one nearby to flood.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the St. Johns River stage was at 2.5 feet, which is half of a foot out of its banks. That means the river is already flooded.

With more rain pouring in, river levels are expected to rise above 2.7 feet going into the weekend.

The constant flooding is a headache for residents and some businesses in Lake County, and they’re waiting for a fix.

Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed performing a study in hopes of developing solutions to address flood risks in the region.

That study was approved, and $95,000 in funding was made available so that they could get started. Lake County officials are expecting the results of the study by the end of the year.

The study is expected to include recommendations that the county should take into consideration for the area surrounding Astor.

