Man critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the shooting that happened in the parking lot of the 1801 MetroWest apartments located at 1801 South Kirkman Road near the Valencia College West Campus.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to OPD, the man is listed in critical and unstable condition.

No other information was released at this time.

Orlando police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

