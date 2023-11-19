71º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

Police said shooting happened at the 1801 MetroWest apartments

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Shooting, Crime
(WDIV)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the shooting that happened in the parking lot of the 1801 MetroWest apartments located at 1801 South Kirkman Road near the Valencia College West Campus.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to OPD, the man is listed in critical and unstable condition.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other information was released at this time.

Orlando police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email