Here are the last remaining ‘iconic’ restaurants of Orlando

Established by Paul Gabriel in 1958. The nostalgic store has been serving subs to the Orlando community over the last 65 years.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are only a handful of nostalgic restaurants that remain open in Orlando. Many of these iconic landmarks have vanished over time.

Central Florida became a home for many popular diners and drive-ins that utilized counter service during the mid-century peak of roadside dining.

With an ever-evolving economy and real estate developments, so many of these historic “originally owned” restaurants have disappeared forever.

But after doing some extensive eating around town, News 6 has discovered which historic gems are still open right here in Orlando that have been serving some of the best sandwiches of our times during the last 75 years. And you will want to try them all!

1950s

Gabriels Submarine Sandwich Shop

Founded in the 1950s, not much has changed inside of Gabriel’s Submarine Sandwich Shop. The family-owned business has kept its doors open since 1958.

Nestled in downtown College Park sits the original building located at 3006 Edgewater Drive.

Inside, you will find rows of nostalgic photographs of the shop lining the walls, including original indoor dining furniture.

The Gabriels (who still run the restaurant) said they got their concept from a shop in New Jersey. The store is known for its counter service, which offers a variety of affordable submarine sandwiches, fresh and cooked to order — including an original milkshake machine.

Kyle Gabriel stands next to a photograph of his grandfather, Paul Gabriel (the founder of Gabriel's Subs) in 1950's. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

1960s

Beefy King

Like walking right into Time Warp, the inside dining area of Beefy King has never changed.

Original uniforms hang on the brick walls, sounds of the meat slicer echoes with the voice of orders being called at the counter.

The sandwich shop has been slicing and slanging the meats in this family-owned establishment (three generations) since 1968. Beefy King has also kept its nostalgic dining furniture. I recommend ordering inside if you can, but they do offer a convenient Drive-Thru.

1960s

Kappy’s Subs

The iconic Valentine diner (one of the few left in the entire USA!) is easily spotted with its red and white stripes on famous Orlando Avenue.

Established in 1967, Kappy’s has been serving up counter-service-style submarine sandwiches for a very long time.

The historic landmark still stands in Maitland at the original site after years of real estate redevelopment in Maitland. Owner Rachel Milsom says they aren’t going anywhere.

In fact, the sub shop has expanded, and you can get those deliciously famous chopped steak subs at the Orlando City soccer games at Exploria Stadium.

1970s

Art’s Sandwich Shop

Art and Sybil started Art’s Sandwich Shop in 1972 and have been family owned and operated since, located at 1018 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Step inside, and it is definitely a blast from the past!

Faded photos of Art and Sybil’s family decorate the retro wood-panel walls. This shop also features a classic counter service style dining.

1970s

Bagel King

I think these are the best bagels I have ever tasted and the closest to a New York “style” anything!

Welcome to The Bagel King! Original owners, The Perrottas, first opened Bagel King Bakery in 1977 on South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park.

Keeping up with tradition, Tina Marie and Frank Perrotta said they wanted to provide their customers with an authentic New York-style kettle-baked bagel.

The counter-service style bagel shop has since expanded into three restaurants (moving the main original location to Casselberry now).

1980s

Hot Dog Heaven

If you have ever driven down Colonial (SR50) then you have passed by this iconic roadside restaurant.

Established in 1987, Chicago Native Mike Feld turned his field of hot dog dreams into reality with Hot Dog Heaven! If you’re looking for cheap bites to eat, this is the place to get your Chicago-style wieners.

Fries from Hot Dog Heaven

1990s

Cuban Sandwiches To Go

Open only during daylight hours, this nostalgic Cuban walk-up window shop has been feeding Orlando travelers for years.

The original owners say they have owned and operated for over 30 years, located at 1605 Lee Road.

Though their famous fountain is no longer seen from the roadside, Cuban Sandwiches To Go offers the most authentic Cuban-American style sandwiches in Central Florida.

And I could not leave off the list these very special still locally owned and operated spots: Linda’s La Cantina Steakhouse (1947), formerly Goff’s Drive-In; Lee and Rick’s Oyster Bar (1950), Charlie’s Bakery (1970).

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: