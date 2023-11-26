Man injured after shooting at Orlando Dollar Tree

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot at a Dollar Tree store in Orlando on Saturday evening, according to police.

Orlando police said the shooting happened at the store located in the 2800 block of Curry Ford Road around 6:54 p.m.

A person of interest is in custody and the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, although the condition of the man who was shot was not released.

According to OPD, it is still an active investigation.

Police did not say if the shooting happened inside of the store or in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

