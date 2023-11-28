Your Florida Daily: Former WWE star sentenced for DUI, ‘Jawlene’ the jawless alligator may soon make public debut

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former WWE star has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for causing a deadly crash while driving drunk in Volusia County.

Tammy Sytch — also known as “Sunny” — apologized in court Monday before the judge sentenced her to more than 17 years for DUI manslaughter.

“When I sit alone and think about what I did to the Lasseter family that tragic day from a stupid decision, I feel the regret and remorse deep inside my soul,” Sytch said.

Investigators say her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of last year’s crash which killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

Sytch’s lawyers asked for a lighter sentence but prosecutors pointed out it was her fourth DUI and she was driving with a suspended license.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leader's Thanksgiving Family Forum, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DeSantis-appointed grand jury makes recommendations for illegal immigration in Florida

A grand jury, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to find solutions to illegal immigration issues in the state, is recommending Florida lawmakers add a so-called “modest” fee on all international wire transfers.

In a nearly 150-page report released this week, the grand jury writes that this fee would need a supermajority vote by the state legislature and could generate millions for state agencies to deal with migrant workers and children.

They also suggested lawmakers put new restrictions on private businesses and check each employees name against the E-Verify system.

The grand jury is made up of residents from three Republican-leaning counties.

In the report, they scolded private companies for refusing to cooperate with their investigation and pointed at what they called failures of the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

DeSantis has made illegal immigration a key part of his campaign for president.

"Jawlene" continues her recovery at Gatorland (Gatorland)

Jawlene continues to gain weight, improve at Gatorland

The jawless alligator rescued from the wild continues to improve and will soon be released into an exhibit at Gatorland.

Jawlene, named after Dolly Parton’s popular song “Jolene,” was rescued in September in Sanford after photos of the injured animal circulated on social media.

The latest video posted on social media shows Global Ambassador Savannah Boan and CEO Mark McHugh , proudly proclaiming that “everybody’s favorite alligator” is “just doing fantastic” and has gained 2 pounds.

They believe an injury out in the wild took off her top jaw.

The park hopes to have Jawlene released into the baby gator marsh by Christmas so the public can see her.

Betsy the Giant Spiny Lobster in Islamorada, FL. (John Smith)

Random Florida Fact

The largest lobster statue in the world is believed to be in Islamorada, Florida.

“Betsy” is a huge spiny lobster that was originally created in the 1980s to celebrate the species, which is native to the Florida Keys.

At around 40 feet long and nearly 30 feet tall, Betsy is hailed as the largest lobster despite some opposition from a fiberglass statue in Canada.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.