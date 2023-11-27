61º
WATCH LIVE: Former WWE star Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced in fatal DUI crash

Sytch pleaded no contest to in fatal crash

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Former WWE star Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is set to be sentenced Monday in a crash that left a 75-year-old man dead in Daytona Beach.

Sytch was arrested in May 2022, following a crash in March of that year that killed Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach.

Sytch was arrested on several charges, including DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

At the time of the crash, police said Sytch’s blood alcohol content was three and a half times the legal limit.

She faces up to 26 years in prison.

Sytch performed in the WWE in the 1990s under the ring name Sunny. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

