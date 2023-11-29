321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown heads to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A weekend filled with tacos and tasty treats is heading to Brevard County.

The 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown is happening Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.

The event provides special à la carte tasting menus for $1-$5 per item.

Don't miss out! Keep up with Central Florida events, festivals and more by signing up for our Central Florida Happenings newsletter. Email Address Sign Up

Here are the taco options available this weekend:

Taste Budz by Chef Moe

Let’s Taco Bout Birria

Mexi Cocina

Tacos De Carne Estrada

Fajita Jax

Fuiyo Mexicana

Antojitos Locos FL

Nitro Sushi

Allan’s Jerk Shack

Shermanator Fried Kitchen

A Pinch of Rodriguez

Comer Fuego

Danketsu Tacos

Indian River Smokehouse

Munchies Ruedas

Sizzlin’ Smoke

Soul Sushi 9

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Daddy-O’s Portable Patio

Paletita’s La Michoacana

OMG Tacos Over the Border

El Heredero

East Coast Tacos

Fish Bellies Food Truck

Iconic JB Creations

Bangkok Style Thai

Mr. Dominicano

Beachin BBQ

There will be live music, a craft fair marketplace, axe throwing and more.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: