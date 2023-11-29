57º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown heads to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

Event runs Saturday, Sunday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Florida Foodie, Central Florida Happenings, Food
A stock photo of tacos. (Pixabay, Pixabay.com)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A weekend filled with tacos and tasty treats is heading to Brevard County.

The 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown is happening Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.

The event provides special à la carte tasting menus for $1-$5 per item.

Here are the taco options available this weekend:

  • Taste Budz by Chef Moe
  • Let’s Taco Bout Birria
  • Mexi Cocina
  • Tacos De Carne Estrada
  • Fajita Jax
  • Fuiyo Mexicana
  • Antojitos Locos FL
  • Nitro Sushi
  • Allan’s Jerk Shack
  • Shermanator Fried Kitchen
  • A Pinch of Rodriguez
  • Comer Fuego
  • Danketsu Tacos
  • Indian River Smokehouse
  • Munchies Ruedas
  • Sizzlin’ Smoke
  • Soul Sushi 9
  • Bubbakoo’s Burritos
  • Daddy-O’s Portable Patio
  • Paletita’s La Michoacana
  • OMG Tacos Over the Border
  • El Heredero
  • East Coast Tacos
  • Fish Bellies Food Truck
  • Iconic JB Creations
  • Bangkok Style Thai
  • Mr. Dominicano
  • Beachin BBQ

There will be live music, a craft fair marketplace, axe throwing and more.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email