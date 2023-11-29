321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown heads to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A weekend filled with tacos and tasty treats is heading to Brevard County.
The 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown is happening Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.
The event provides special à la carte tasting menus for $1-$5 per item.
Here are the taco options available this weekend:
- Taste Budz by Chef Moe
- Let’s Taco Bout Birria
- Mexi Cocina
- Tacos De Carne Estrada
- Fajita Jax
- Fuiyo Mexicana
- Antojitos Locos FL
- Nitro Sushi
- Allan’s Jerk Shack
- Shermanator Fried Kitchen
- A Pinch of Rodriguez
- Comer Fuego
- Danketsu Tacos
- Indian River Smokehouse
- Munchies Ruedas
- Sizzlin’ Smoke
- Soul Sushi 9
- Bubbakoo’s Burritos
- Daddy-O’s Portable Patio
- Paletita’s La Michoacana
- OMG Tacos Over the Border
- El Heredero
- East Coast Tacos
- Fish Bellies Food Truck
- Iconic JB Creations
- Bangkok Style Thai
- Mr. Dominicano
- Beachin BBQ
There will be live music, a craft fair marketplace, axe throwing and more.
Click here to purchase your tickets.
