18-year-old found shot to death on sidewalk at Mystic Cove Apartments near Oviedo

Seminole County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

OVIEDO, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was found shot to death late Thursday at the Mystic Cove Apartments near Oviedo, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mystic Lake Drive.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the victim dead outside an apartment.

Deputies blocked off a portion of the complex for hours, but the shooter has not been located.

The sheriff’s office said detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence but rather an isolated incident.

No other details have been released.

This story is developing, so be sure to stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

