Man shot, killed at apartment complex amid stolen car case in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon near an Orange County apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said they responded to the area of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive around 4 p.m. after receiving reports about a stolen vehicle.

However, they were flagged down by someone who claimed that a victim had been shot at the nearby Park Hamilton Apartments, the release shows.

Upon arrival there, deputies found the victim — a man in his 20s — and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

No additional information has been provided at this time, including whether the stolen car was related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crimeline or the sheriff’s office at (407) 836-4357.

