Skeletal remains discovered at Florida lake, could be ‘historically significant’

Deputies said they found skeletal remains in a lake along Oakridge Circle on Thursday afternoon.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Skeletal remains were discovered on Thursday, leading deputies to dive into a local lake to search the depths, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said the remains were recovered from a lake on Oakridge Circle near Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

Recreational divers originally found the remains and reported the discovery, sparking the search, deputies added.

Underwater drones and a dive team searched around 200 feet below the surface to scour the lake bottom, the release shows.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, underwater drones were being used in the search to help recover the remains. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said that there were 8-foot-long alligators in the lake as the team searched, prompting deputies to stand by with rifles to protect the divers.

“Our on-scene initial assessment is that these skeletal remains could possibly be historically significant,” the sheriff’s office reported. “This investigation will take some time, as great care is being given for any possible evidence or historical artifacts.”

No additional information has been provided, including what historical significance these remains might have.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: