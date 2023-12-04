Hate the cold? This Orlando indoor ‘ice’ skating spot could be for you

ORLANDO, Fla. – We live in Florida, so there has to be some part of us that wants to escape the cold. And if you’re feeling that way during the holiday season and still want to take part in some seasonal traditions, look no further.

Dezerland Park is offering ice skating enthusiasts a way to enjoy the activity without the cold — and the ice.

There will be skating available for 15 minutes at $7.95 per person or 30 minutes at $13.95 per person. The best part? It’s available all year!

There will also be a “snowy wonderland” outside Dezerland’s entrance, where there will be snowfall on select days.

“All season long, visitors can explore the Holiday Village and enjoy rich hot cocoa, warm spiced apple cider and other holiday treats from Dezerland’s Food Hall. It wouldn’t be a Dezerland Christmas without featuring vehicles from the Orlando Auto Museum. Dezerland has created its own unique version of Santa’s sleigh with a classic Volkswagen and cars from the world’s largest collection of micro-vehicles,” Dezerland said in a release.

You can also catch Santa Claus at the park on the following dates:

Saturday, Dec. 9: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

