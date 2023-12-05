60º
These are the most rat-infested cities, metros in the nation. 3 are in Florida

Orlando-Daytona Beach ranks No. 37

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A gray rat (Shutterstock)

Earlier this year, major pest control company Orkin released its list of the 50 most rat-infested cities and metropolitan regions in the U.S.

Cities and metros on the list were ranked based on the number of new rodent services and treatments introduced between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023, Orkin explained.

Chicago took the top spot for the second year in a row, though Los Angeles overtook the No. 2 spot from New York City, which placed third.

Three Florida metros were on the list, with Miami-Ft. Lauderdale placing at No. 19, Tampa-St. Petersburg at No. 36 and Orlando-Daytona Beach landing at No. 37.

Last year, the highest-ranking Florida city on the list was Miami (No. 20), with Tampa (No. 43) and Orlando (No. 49) found much lower.

The results of the ranking can be found in full below:

RankCity/Metro
1Chicago
2Los Angeles
3New York City
4Washington, D.C.
5San Francisco
6Philadelphia
7Baltimore
8Denver
9Detroit
10Cleveland-Akron
11Minneapolis-St. Paul
12Seattle
13Boston
14Atlanta
15Indianapolis
16Pittsburgh
17Hartford
18Columbus, OH
19Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
20Houston
21Charlotte
22Dallas-Ft. Worth
23Raleigh-Durham
24Milwaukee
25Grand Rapids
26Portland, OR
27Norfolk-Portsmouth
28San Diego
29Richmond-Petersburg
30New Orleans
31Cincinnati
32Greenville-Spartanburg
33Sacramento
34Kansas City
35Nashville
36Tampa-St. Petersburg
37Orlando-Daytona Beach
38Buffalo
39St. Louis
40Phoenix
41Champaign, IL
42Albany-Troy
43Flint
44Burlington-Plattsburgh
45Albuquerque
46Rochester
47South Bend, IN
48Syracuse
49Charleston-Huntington
50Greensboro, NC

