These are the most rat-infested cities, metros in the nation. 3 are in Florida

Earlier this year, major pest control company Orkin released its list of the 50 most rat-infested cities and metropolitan regions in the U.S.
Cities and metros on the list were ranked based on the number of new rodent services and treatments introduced between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023, Orkin explained.
Chicago took the top spot for the second year in a row, though Los Angeles overtook the No. 2 spot from New York City, which placed third.
Three Florida metros were on the list, with Miami-Ft. Lauderdale placing at No. 19, Tampa-St. Petersburg at No. 36 and Orlando-Daytona Beach landing at No. 37.
Last year, the highest-ranking Florida city on the list was Miami (No. 20), with Tampa (No. 43) and Orlando (No. 49) found much lower.
The results of the ranking can be found in full below:
|Rank
|City/Metro
|1
|Chicago
|2
|Los Angeles
|3
|New York City
|4
|Washington, D.C.
|5
|San Francisco
|6
|Philadelphia
|7
|Baltimore
|8
|Denver
|9
|Detroit
|10
|Cleveland-Akron
|11
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|12
|Seattle
|13
|Boston
|14
|Atlanta
|15
|Indianapolis
|16
|Pittsburgh
|17
|Hartford
|18
|Columbus, OH
|19
|Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
|20
|Houston
|21
|Charlotte
|22
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|23
|Raleigh-Durham
|24
|Milwaukee
|25
|Grand Rapids
|26
|Portland, OR
|27
|Norfolk-Portsmouth
|28
|San Diego
|29
|Richmond-Petersburg
|30
|New Orleans
|31
|Cincinnati
|32
|Greenville-Spartanburg
|33
|Sacramento
|34
|Kansas City
|35
|Nashville
|36
|Tampa-St. Petersburg
|37
|Orlando-Daytona Beach
|38
|Buffalo
|39
|St. Louis
|40
|Phoenix
|41
|Champaign, IL
|42
|Albany-Troy
|43
|Flint
|44
|Burlington-Plattsburgh
|45
|Albuquerque
|46
|Rochester
|47
|South Bend, IN
|48
|Syracuse
|49
|Charleston-Huntington
|50
|Greensboro, NC
