These are the most rat-infested cities, metros in the nation. 3 are in Florida

Earlier this year, major pest control company Orkin released its list of the 50 most rat-infested cities and metropolitan regions in the U.S.

Cities and metros on the list were ranked based on the number of new rodent services and treatments introduced between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023, Orkin explained.

Chicago took the top spot for the second year in a row, though Los Angeles overtook the No. 2 spot from New York City, which placed third.

Three Florida metros were on the list, with Miami-Ft. Lauderdale placing at No. 19, Tampa-St. Petersburg at No. 36 and Orlando-Daytona Beach landing at No. 37.

Last year, the highest-ranking Florida city on the list was Miami (No. 20), with Tampa (No. 43) and Orlando (No. 49) found much lower.

The results of the ranking can be found in full below:

Rank City/Metro 1 Chicago 2 Los Angeles 3 New York City 4 Washington, D.C. 5 San Francisco 6 Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 8 Denver 9 Detroit 10 Cleveland-Akron 11 Minneapolis-St. Paul 12 Seattle 13 Boston 14 Atlanta 15 Indianapolis 16 Pittsburgh 17 Hartford 18 Columbus, OH 19 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale 20 Houston 21 Charlotte 22 Dallas-Ft. Worth 23 Raleigh-Durham 24 Milwaukee 25 Grand Rapids 26 Portland, OR 27 Norfolk-Portsmouth 28 San Diego 29 Richmond-Petersburg 30 New Orleans 31 Cincinnati 32 Greenville-Spartanburg 33 Sacramento 34 Kansas City 35 Nashville 36 Tampa-St. Petersburg 37 Orlando-Daytona Beach 38 Buffalo 39 St. Louis 40 Phoenix 41 Champaign, IL 42 Albany-Troy 43 Flint 44 Burlington-Plattsburgh 45 Albuquerque 46 Rochester 47 South Bend, IN 48 Syracuse 49 Charleston-Huntington 50 Greensboro, NC

