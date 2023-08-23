Monkey sightings: This Florida city issues alert over animals

Orange City police release a photo taken by a citizen showing a monkey on the loose.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – At least one monkey appears to be on the loose in Orange City, and authorities are urging residents to report sightings to Florida wildlife officials.

Orange City police said on Wednesday that they have received multiple calls about monkey sightings in the city.

The latest sighting was near the Popeyes restaurant at 2561 Enterprise Road, according to police.

FWC confirmed that the animal is a rhesus macaques monkey and warned residents not to feed or attempt to capture it.

“We are working with FWC in an attempt to not only safely capture the animal, but also find the permitted owner, if there is one,” police said.

Police asked residents who come in contact with a monkey to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission alert hotline at 888-404-3922 or submit a tip at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.