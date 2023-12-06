Driver flees traffic stop, crashes through fence before running away near Orlando

Orange County deputies were seen in a neighborhood along San Leo Drive near where the crash reportedly took place.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver in Orange County crashed a car after fleeing from a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that a deputy tried to pull the driver over near Selma Avenue and Colonial Drive around 2:05 p.m., but the driver fled.

Deputies didn’t pursue the vehicle, though an overhead helicopter kept track of the driver’s location, the release shows.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to investigators, the vehicle was seen driving through a chain-link fence surrounding a nearby retention pond near North County Road 13 and Belvidere Road.

After the crash, the driver got out and fled on foot, and the vehicle was left to roll into the retention pond, deputies said.

Orange County deputies were spotted by Sky 6 on Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood with several retention ponds, near where the crash took place. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The release states that no one else was in the vehicle, and deputies are searching for the driver.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: