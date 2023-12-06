‘I found these in the trash:’ Sanford man accused of stealing leaf blowers, pool store’s tools

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning following a couple of burglaries in the area, according to the police department.

In an arrest report, police said a patrolling officer was in the area of William Clark Avenue and 20th Street, when he saw a man riding past on a bicycle with two leaf blowers — one on each handlebar.

The officer was soon flagged down by another man who claimed that the bicyclist had taken the blowers from his truck, the report states.

As a result, police said the officer caught up with the bicyclist — identified as Rahkeem Harmond, 28 — and tried to pull him over.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

However, Harmond looked at the officer, stated, “I didn’t do nothing wrong,” and sped away on his bicycle, police added.

According to an affidavit, the officer continued after Harmond, who tried to turn into a nearby field before losing his balance and getting off the bicycle. He then said, “I found these in the trash, man,” investigators explained.

Police said they linked Harmond to another theft from Nov. 16, where nearly $2,000 worth of tools had been stolen from Seminole Pool Supply in Sanford.

In that case, Harmond was accused of breaking into two of the store’s work vehicles and running off with the tools inside, another arrest report reads.

Harmond was taken into custody and faces charges of fleeing police, two counts of larceny, two counts of property damage and five counts of burglary. He is held on bond of $35,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: