Fire destroys vacant homes in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach firefighters responded to a burning triplex on Wednesday.

The fire occurred on Rockefeller Drive between South Halifax Drive and Riverside Drive, prompting a traffic alert at 4:43 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the house 50% engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, attacking the interior and searching each unit before withdrawing amid deteriorating conditions to employ a defensive attack until the fire was knocked down enough to reenter, officials said, adding nearby construction features and power lines made the fire more challenging to extinguish.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour and the cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported, but investigators have said the building is a total loss.

Neighbors said the structure was vacant and had been for some time, something that the property owner reportedly confirmed over the phone, according to firefighters.

OBFD was assisted by Volusia County Fire Rescue and the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

