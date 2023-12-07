🚗 Get in loser, Mean Girls is coming to Central Florida

‘Mean Girls’ will be performing the hit musical from the award-winning creative team Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, and Casey Nicholaw at the King Center in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Who are The Plastics? They’re teen royalty, and they’ll be putting on a musical next week for two show dates.

“Mean Girls,” the hit musical from the award-winning creative team Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, and Casey Nicholaw, will be performed at the King Center in Melbourne this coming Monday and Tuesday.

Just like the hit movie, the musical is about Cady Heron, a teen who grew up in Africa but now must find out where she fits in at her new high school in suburban Illinois.

In 'Mean Girls,' Cady Heron, who grew up in Africa, must find out where she fits in at a suburban Illinois high school (American Theatre Guild)

She quickly learns the school has a number of cliques, with mostly everyone wanting to be in the popular crowd, “The Plastics.” Cady finds her way into the cool crowd, while devising a plan to take down the queen, Regina George. Through her rise to popularity, she quickly learns who she really is and what’s important to her.

Reagan Kennedy is part of the ensemble and she is the understudy for both Cady Heron and Regina George.

Reagan Kennedy is part of the ensemble in 'Mean Girls' coming to the King Center (American Theatre Guild)

“This means I know three full tracks in the show of all various skill requirements. My daily ensemble track requires a ton of high energy dancing and singing and I barely leave the stage, it’s such an honor of a dance show to be in as a dancer in this industry and though challenging, it’s so rewarding,” Kennedy said.

She went on to explain, “As far as understudying, I find so much joy in it and getting to step in from time to time has been so fun, and I have had such great guidance from my team and peers.”

Kennedy says she has been performing since she was born basically and took her first theatre classes at 5 years old.

She says rehearsals started in late August for roughly three weeks, before they hit the road and went on tour.

As an understudy, she has even more responsibilities.

“Understudies rehearse almost weekly, I personally review my material once a week as well, but it’s surprising how much you retain just from being in the show every night, even if it’s in a different format,” Kennedy said.

She says this show is perfect for any “Mean Girls” fan.

“Audiences can expect to laugh and be reminded of their favorite Tina Fey film. All the best parts of the movie are combined with showstopper after showstopper of numbers. You will laugh, cry, and fall in love with the tale of ‘Mean Girls’ all over again,” Kennedy said.

You can find ticket information for the Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 shows here.

