Man accused of killing Winter Park caretaker could be closer to trial date

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caretaker was in court on Friday to discuss when his trial could start.

Scott Nelson was arrested in 2017 in connection with the death of Jennifer Fulford, who was found dead in west Orange County days after she was reported missing.

Now, nearly two years after her death, Nelson may be closer to a trial.

Lawyers on both sides argued over motions ahead of his trial, slated to begin June 10 if Nelson's defense team decides to waive a speedy trial.

This comes a little more than a week after a judge ruled him competent to stand trial.

Judge Keith White addressed Nelson about a speedy trial during Friday's status hearing.

"The speedy trial issue, it is my understanding that at this juncture, sir, you do not want to waive a speedy trial. Is that correct?" White asked.

"That is correct," Nelson replied.

Nelson's defense team noted 22 motions Friday, more than half of which they requested to be dismissed.

One motion that was tabled until further information is available is the time in which Nelson would appear in court if his case went to trial.

Court documents state it's protocol for a person to be transported by 4 a.m. but Nelson's attorneys pushed to have that time moved to 8 a.m.

White advised the council at the jail make that decision.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

