Man arrested in armed carjacking of Uber driver in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday on allegations of carjacking an Uber driver at gunpoint last month near the Mall at Millenia.

Damon Miller, 28, was arrested on charges of carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, tampering with a witness to hinder communication and grand theft, all of which are felonies.

The armed carjacking was reported Dec. 11 in the 5600 block of Kingsgate Drive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Uber driver went to Kingsgate Drive to pick up a customer. A gunman wearing a ski mask and dark clothing confronted the driver, demanded personal property and stole the driver's car, deputies said.

The Uber driver was shaken emotionally, but not injured.

ARRESTED: Damon Tavarious Miller, 28, in the 12/11/2018 armed carjacking of an Uber driver picking up a passenger on Kingsgate Dr.



OCSO arrested him on a warrant for carjacking with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. pic.twitter.com/hzcuLzYrNN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 8, 2019

An Uber representative said the company is cooperating with law enforcement officers.

“What’s been reported by police is deeply troubling and we’ve been in touch with the driver to check on his well-being. We’ll work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation,” the statement read.

