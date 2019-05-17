MegaCon Orlando is back, bigger, better than ever

ORLANDO, Fla. - MegaCon Orlando just kicked off. It's one of the largest comic, anime and sci-fi gaming conventions in the country.

This year the event features celebrities from some popular films from the '80s and '90s. Event organizers promise this year's event will be better than ever.



"You're gonna feel the electricity bursting out of the Orange County Convention Center. It's the largest southeast event of its kind. We're gonna welcome over 100,000 people," Andrew Moyes, vice president of FanExpo HQ said.



It's a four day celebration of pop culture where fans come together for one-of-a-kind experience and they'll get to see all sorts of comic, sci-fi and horror merchandise products. They'll also see displays like the lovable R2-D2 robot from Star Wars.



At this year's MegaCon, expect to see some A-list stars from iconic movies and TV shows.



"We have the cast of the Goonies, we have the cast of Smallville," Moyes said.



Among the star-studded list is the cast of back to the future: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and Zachary Levi from the movie Shazam.



On opening day, fans lined up ready to explore.



"This is a place where you can truly discover new fandoms, you can celebrate your current fandoms with the community and you can find a real sense of belonging," Moyes said.



For the first time at MegaCon,the Orlando based nonprofit organization Limbitless Solutions will appear.



"The child can actually change the arm they're wearing...so if one day they want to be this League of Legends character and the next day they want to go ahead and snap this one on, they can do that," Matt Dombrowski, art director for the foundation said. They'll also unveil a new video game that teaches kids how to use their bionic arm and their Bionic Kid comic book.



"It deals with being confronted by a bully, how to overcome that, talking about differences and basically embracing who you are," Dombrowski said. "We're here really excited to showcase our expressive bionic arms and also talk about the other ways we're using creativity, comics and video games to empower young people."



The mega event where everyone is welcomed--including some wildlife. The Dragonwood Wildlife Conservancy nonprofit is on display with small gators, owls and snakes, like an Australian olive python.



Tickets for MegaCon are still on sale.





