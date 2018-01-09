More arrests possible in smoke shop double homicide, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say there are more suspects in connection to a shooting that left two men dead outside an Orlando smoke shop.

Police arrested Ray David Robles-Rivera on a first-degree murder charge.

Officers found the victims dead last week outside the 407 Smoke Shop on Curry Ford Road.

According to an arrest report released Monday, police believe Robles-Rivera is not the only suspect in the case, but no other details have been released.

Robles-Rivera is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

