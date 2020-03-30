Disney Cruise Line halts new departures through end of April

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced it is suspending new departures through April 28 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made with the wellbeing of guests and team members in mind, according to a news release.

Guests affected by the decision will be offered a cruise credit or full refund. Cruise credits must be used on a future sailing within 15 months of the original sail date, cruise line officials said.

Affected customers and travel agents will receive an e-mail from the cruise line outlining details and next steps, according to the news release.

Disney officials said travelers who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them if they have questions. Those who have booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions can call -866-325-2112 or 407-566-3510.

