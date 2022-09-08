Memphis police arrest suspected shooter who may have recorded on Facebook

Memphis police said the suspect is 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who may be driving a grey Toyota SUV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police announced Wednesday evening that they were searching for a man suspected of multiple shootings, adding that he may be recording his actions on Facebook.

The Memphis Police Department stated on social media that they were searching for 19-year-old Ezekiel D. Kelly, who was suspected of being responsible for several shootings in the area.

Police said Kelly was driving a grey Toyota with an Arkansas license plate that read “AEV63K.”

The police department stated that they received reports about Kelly recording his actions on Facebook.

At approximately 10:11 p.m., the department put out a shelter-in-place announcement for everyone near the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road.

At 10:26 p.m., Memphis police announced Kelly was arrested and brought into custody. The department soon after lifted the shelter-in-place announcement.

No further details have been released at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

