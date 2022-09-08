Memphis police arrest suspected shooter who may have recorded on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police announced Wednesday evening that they were searching for a man suspected of multiple shootings, adding that he may be recording his actions on Facebook.
The Memphis Police Department stated on social media that they were searching for 19-year-old Ezekiel D. Kelly, who was suspected of being responsible for several shootings in the area.
[TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman who was on cruise that set sail from Port Canaveral | Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
September 8, 2022
Police said Kelly was driving a grey Toyota with an Arkansas license plate that read “AEV63K.”
The police department stated that they received reports about Kelly recording his actions on Facebook.
At approximately 10:11 p.m., the department put out a shelter-in-place announcement for everyone near the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road.
At 10:26 p.m., Memphis police announced Kelly was arrested and brought into custody. The department soon after lifted the shelter-in-place announcement.
*****UPDATE 9:28 PM******— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022
SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Please follow our social media platforms for updates.
Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road
No further details have been released at the time of this report.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: