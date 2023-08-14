WATCH LIVE: NASA, NOAA to discuss latest climate data at news conference

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials from NASA and NOAA will discuss on Monday the latest climate data at a news conference.

NASA said the news conference comes on the heels of record-breaking temperatures in June. July also produced hotter than normal temperatures, including the third hottest temperatures in Orlando on record.

NASA is tracking and researching this climate data in the hopes of developing solutions to climate change, or at least mitigate its effects.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will be joined by NASA chief scientist Kate Calvin, NOAA’s chief scientist Sarah Kapnick, Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Carlos Del Castillo, of the Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

