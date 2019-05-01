How Central Florida first responders are making a difference -- even the furry ones

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it is to crime victims and their families, to animals in need or to each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

Who says cops can't have fun? With the help of Brevard County firefighters, Florida Highway Patrol troopers proved that theory wrong at the third annual Family Fun Fest in Melbourne. After troopers got to spray water from fire hoses, they took time to talk safety on the road.

BCFR had a blast at the 3rd annual family fun day at Space Coast Field of Dreams Park in W. Melbourne today. Station 83 let kids BIG & small squirt water from the fire hose. @FHPOrlando #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #WestMelbourne #SpaceCoastEarlyIntervention #SpaceCoastFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/qPKnpNcW7M — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 27, 2019

Trooper Barton and Trooper Lussier loved chatting with Dylan today at Family Fun Fest, in Melbourne. Thanks for all that stopped by to talk about safety on the road. #arrivealive pic.twitter.com/n4FKVHXAu9 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 27, 2019

Even on their days off, Ocoee police officers are making a difference in their community. This time, it was by participating in the NAMI Walk, an event that raises awareness and money for people struggling with their mental health. It was quality time spent supporting a quality cause.

The good news continued in Palm Bay when Chief Nelson Moya and some of his officers showed up to support the fifth annual Court Kings event at Bayside High School. The event raised money for anti-bullying programs and is meant to inspire youth through sports and positive role models. Some friendly competition on the basketball court led to plenty of smiling faces.

Even Central Florida's furry first responders are using their free time to build relationships in the community. Nessie, the Orlando Fire Department's arson K-9, made plenty of friends -- both human and fellow dogs alike -- while celebrating Superpower Dog Day. Nessie and K-9s from other search and rescue teams seemed to have a lot in common, aside from their good looks.

Nessie the OFD Arson canine met many new friends today for Superpower Dog Day from all sorts of Search and Rescue teams, including the Florida US&R Task Force 4. K-9’s Stryker, Finley, Yowie, Ginger, Tess and Camo. pic.twitter.com/w1J92THS8x — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) April 28, 2019

After the lip sync battle challenges that swept the internet last year, it's no surprise that law enforcement officers have some pretty solid dance moves. In case you need a reminder, check out this video of Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies getting their wobble on at a local health awareness event. You're welcome in advance.

Our deputies were ready to wobble this morning at Hebni Nutrition Consultant’s health awareness event. #wobblefororlando #nationalminorityhealthmonth @TheFreshStopBus pic.twitter.com/wwYrkgqToS — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 27, 2019

