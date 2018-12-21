News 6 Now -- 12/20/18

It's been a day of severe weather in Central Florida. Get an update on the forecast and the rest of your Thursday news below.

Possible tornadoes

People in parts of Central Florida are left with damage after possible tornadoes ripped through the area. See what watches are still in effect and get a look at the damage.

Cancerous toxins

Residents of neighborhoods near the Orlando Utilities Commission power plant are suing the company after they said it polluted the area with cancerous toxins. Read the full lawsuit and learn more about the potential effects of the listed toxins.

Weigh in on guns

Are you looking to speak up about gun laws? TOMS is helping send a postcard to the local representatives of anyone who visits their website -- if they want them to. Find out why the company started the initiative and how you can easily get involved.

Single-parent struggle

Are you a single parent who feels terrible when you have to miss something because life gets in the way? You're not alone, and there is a silver lining. Find out how a single mom of four says she found the bright side in not always being there.

Girthy gator

Holy. Freaking. Gator. Trappers captured a 12-foot, 500-pound monster that was menacing Florida divers. See the shocking pictures of the scaly creature and share the story with your fellow Floridians.

